Release Time students clean up community

Wednesday, April 24, became the Release Time community cleanup day for 2019. It was pushed back a week due to inclement weather. Every year, near the end of April, the Release Time students wrap up their programs by using their last day to give back and cleanup different areas of the community.

Darlene Matt, Chairperson for the Community Betterment Committee, heads up the planning for the day and has for about twelve years. “It’s something good for the kids to participate in and I believe by playing a part in the upkeep of the community, the kids take pride in being a part of it,” said Matt. She begins planning out the day by calling all of the community churches to see who will be participating. This year, all of the churches in Philip lent a hand.

After getting confirmation of help, she designates areas in the community that could use a little TLC. The Fire Hall Park, Legion Hall, the school steps, Pine Street, sections along Highways 73 and 14, West Avenue and Railroad Street were some of the areas included in the community cleanup.