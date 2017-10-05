Ravellette to serve on SDNA board

Beau Ravellette, Philip, has been elected to serve on the South Dakota Newspaper Association (SDNA) Board of Directors as third vice president.

He was nominated and elected at the 135th annual SDNA meeting, held in Aberdeen, April 28.

Throughout his five-year term on the board, Ravellette will serve with both weekly and daily newspaper publishers.

“It will be quite an experience to be able to sit down with other newspaper leaders and help guide this long standing organization,” said Ravellette. “I believe it is very important that we keep the community newspapers vibrant in rural areas. The newspapers in South Dakota, large and small, are a voice of the community and serve specifically as the public’s right to know in all facets of governmental issues."

In 2016, Ravellette was named general manager and vice president of Ravellette Publications, Inc. which owns newspapers in Philip, Wall, Kadoka, Murdo, Faith, Bison and New Underwood. Beau and his wife, Mary, live in Philip and have two children, Gage (12) and Taryn (10).

Beau is the third generation of the Ravellette family to be in the newspaper business. His grandparents, Les and Belle Ravellette, purchased the Philip Pioneer Review in 1963. His father, Don, was president of SDNA in 2000-2001.

"It will be a great experience to serve on the board with some of the smallest community newspaper leaders to those who lead the largest daily newspapers in the state,” said Ravellette.

South Dakota Newspaper Association, founded in 1882 and based in Brookings, represents the state’s 129 weekly and daily newspapers with a total readership of more than 600,000.