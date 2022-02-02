Railroad Bridge collapse West of Philip

Approximately 10:00 p.m. Thursday night the railroad track bridge West of Philip collapsed with carloads of grain in them. The bridge is located about one mile southwest of town, next to the Nels Crowser property and cattle needed to be gathered from the pasture early in the morning once the accident was noticed. Many bushels of grain were spilled from the approximately four rail road cars that were pulled into the creek and twisted. Crews were on hand mid morning to begin the clean up and fix the bridge that allows rail service from the west into Philip. Five semi loads of equipment and tools pulled into town and headed towards the southwest part of town to get to the accident.