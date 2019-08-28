Prouty Poker Run Benefit sees outstanding turnout

by Chelsea Tobin

A poker run benefit was held for Joe Prouty on Saturday, August 24, at the 73-Saloon in Philip, South Dakota. The poker run saw an outstanding turn out. “We had 154 poker hands,” said Charlie Dale. Charlie and his wife, Rachel, along with other volunteers helped put on the event. “We also sold Prouty Strong t-shirts and had donations,” he continued. The poker run was held as a way to bring together a bunch of people from all over. Joe has also been a part of the car and motorcycle culture for a long time.

Prouty is currently battling a rare blood disease called Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS). This disease causes blood clots to form in small blood vessels in the kidneys, which can block blood flow. This condition is so rare, there is no cure, but treatment is an option. It is estimated at only 2 cases per 1,000,000 of the population in the United States.

The poker run began at the 73-Saloon with the first card draw. Vehicles pulled away from the bar a little after 1 p.m. Subsequent stops included the T-34 Truck Stop, Four Corners, the Hilltop Bar in Midland and the fourth card was drawn back at the 73-Saloon. A steak-out was available to anyone who wanted a bite to eat and The Terks provided musical entertainment. The winners of the poker run were: first place was Johanna Baye of Philip, with a straight, second place was Caiton Regel of Rapid City, with a 3 of a kind (10’s) and Dean Stankey of Eagle Butte, with a 3 of a kind (4’s).

Prouty was able to attend the event and he was astonished with the amount of support he received. “He had a good time visiting with friends and family,” said Dale. “He had an aunt fly in from Missouri and his brother came from Alaska for the run,” he continued.

The final tally was $6,500 raised from the poker run, shirt sales and donations. At the end of the event, Modern Woodmen matched $1,000 of the proceeds.