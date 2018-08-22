Playground being readied

The fenced in playground area just north of the elementary wing of the new school still has a lot of work to be done. Several pieces were damaged when the pieces were taken out of their original positions in the playground’s old location. Volunteers – individuals and groups – are being led by a Mason’s drive to get some of the workable pieces re-assembled and in place. So far, six pieces are set up and usable by kids. Eventually, the entire play area within the chainlink fence will be layered with a covering of pea gravel. To know when the next work time will be held, thus to volunteer your labor, please contact the school.