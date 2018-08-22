Home / Pioneer Review / Playground being readied

Playground being readied

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 1:24pm admin

The fenced in playground area just north of the elementary wing of the new school still has a lot of work to be done. Several pieces were damaged when the pieces were taken out of their original positions in the playground’s old location. Volunteers – individuals and groups – are being led by a Mason’s drive to get some of the workable pieces re-assembled and in place. So far, six pieces are set up and usable by kids. Eventually, the entire play area within the chainlink fence will be layered with a covering of pea gravel. To know when the next work time will be held, thus to volunteer your labor, please contact the school.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here