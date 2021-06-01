From the pine tree state to the prairie

Nathaniel “Nate” Jordan said that when it came time to make a decision to move his family, the choice was paired down to either Oklahoma or South Dakota. “We were bouncing between both states. We ultimately chose South Dakota and fortunately we both gained employment here,” he said. The Jordan family also includes his wife, Melissa, three children and two dogs. After finishing things up in Maine, Jordan’s wife will join the family mid-January. “I’m ready for that,” he said. “Then I’ll have reinforcements,” he laughed.

Jordan says that the simpler life is what attracted him and his wife to Philip. “Bar Harbor has the typical small-town feel, so we’re used to small-town living,” he said. “It’s great here. It’s just big enough for things to happen and to stay busy, but small enough where I feel that my children can safely walk around town, as well as back and forth to school,” he added.

Jordan brings not only an extensive background within the law enforcement industry, but also military experience. During his seven year military career as a United States Marine, Jordan was both a police officer and a K-9 handler. For three out of the seven years, he worked as diplomatic security at various American embassies, affording him the chance to travel the world. In 2011, on Christmas Day, he completed his last day as an active duty Marine. Following his military career, Jordan stayed within law enforcement, working in corrections for two years, followed by becoming a sheriff’s deputy and later a police officer. Jordan also has an educational background in the field. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine at Augusta in 2016.

A typical day for Jordan, though dependent on the shift he is working, begins with waking up and taking his kids to school and daycare. He aims to get to the gym by 7:30. Once his workout is complete, Jordan makes his rounds around town, visits with community members and may have a cup or two of coffee. “I do drink coffee, but I don’t eat doughnuts,” he joked.

When asked what his favorite thing about working with City Police Chief, Ben Buls, Jordan says there is a lot of transparency. “We have great communication in every way,” he said. He went on to explain the vision both men have for the department align with one another. “Another thing I like about working with Ben is his drive,” he said.

Jordan has included fitness as part of his daily routine for over 20 years, starting his journey when he was 15 years old. Since arriving in Philip, he is a regular at Ignite Wellness Studio. When asked what his goals for 2021 look like, Jordan said professionally, he aims to have all of his certifications transferred over so they are active in South Dakota. As for a personal goal, he is working towards shedding 50 pounds, with the possibility of 60. In an effort to get to know him better, Jordan was asked a series of fitness related questions. He prefers morning workouts, takes pre-workout, prefers chest day (with leg day a close second), has yet to enjoy an Ignite shake (but loves peanut butter and chocolate) and says that straps always make it into his gym bag.

Jordan says he enjoys the industry he is in and in his opinion, it is the best job in the world, aside from active duty military. “You are serving the community and have the ability to give back,” he said. “You’re also defending those who can’t defend themselves.”