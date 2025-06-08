Home / Pioneer Review / Philip, SD Chamber of Commerce’s SCOTTY PHILIP DAYS

Philip, SD Chamber of Commerce’s SCOTTY PHILIP DAYS

Wed, 08/06/2025 - 9:45am admin

Thursday, August 7
• 3:30 p.m.: Stick Horse Registration Begins - Preregistration would be great
• 4:00-5:00 p.m.: “FREE” Watermelon Feed (First National Bank - Philip)
• 4:30-6:00 p.m.: “FREE” Stick Horse Rodeo (Ages: 0-10 (Bottle & Vet and Ignite Wellness Studio)
• 5:30 p.m.: Watermelon Seed Spitting contest (Golden West)
• 6:00 p.m.: “FREE” Street Dance on Center Avenue  - Music By: West Bound

Friday, August 8
• 2:00 p.m.: “FREE” Movie at the Gem Theatre - Babe
• 2:00 p.m.: SD Farmers Union Safety Trailer (PHSI)
• 3:00 p.m.: Mini Demo Derby Registration Begins
• 4:00 p.m.: Buzzer Beater Basketball Shoot Out - Ages 10 & under
• 4:00 p.m.:  P.I.G. Basketball Tournament - Ages 11-20
• 4:15 p.m.: “FREE” Mini Demo Derby - Center Ave. 
• 5:00 p.m.: The Award Winning Pie Competition dropoff
• 7:30 p.m.: “FREE” Human Slot Machine (4E Foods)
• 8:00 p.m.: “FREE” Street Dance on Center Avenue - Music By: Williams & Wright Experience 

Saturday, August 9
• 7:00 a.m.: 5K Registration - Swimming Pool  Parking Lot
• 7:30 a.m.: 5K Run and Walk (Free will donation; T-shirts available) (PHS Cross Country & Track)
• 9:30 a.m.: Parade Line-up - American Legion Parking Lot
• 10:00 a.m.: Parade Begins! Theme: “Old Time County Fair”
• 11:00 a.m.: Following Parade, Tractor Show & Shine - North Center Avenue
• 11:00 a.m.: Following Parade, Haakon Co.  Library Book Sale -  at the courthouse
• 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Lunch - Senior Citizen’s Center (open until 5 p.m. for visiting)
• 11:00 a.m.: “FREE” Whippersnapper Bounce Yard - First National Bank at Parking Lot.  (Chug-a-Lug Dash Express Train will be available) (Ages: 3-10) 
• 11:30 a.m.: Pie Eating Competition (Ravellette Publications, Inc.)
• 12:00 Noon: Sugar Plum Shakers Cheer Performance - Center Ave. in front of Ignite Studio
• 12:00 Noon: - Corn Hole Tourney Registration Begins
• 12:15: Diaper Races - Center Avenue in front of Ignite Studio (Little Scotties’ Daycare)
• 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.: Dunk Tank (CHS River Plains)
• 12:30 p.m.: Kids’ Tractor Pull Registration Begins
• 1:00 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament - Center Avenue All is welcome (PHS Volleyball)
• 1:30 p.m.: “FREE” Kids’ Tractor Pull Tournament - Center Ave. (Kennedy Imp. & Grossenburg Imp.)
• 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Carnival Games (Goldfish game, Throwing Axes, Inflatable Putt Putt, Lucky Duck Game - $1 per try - Center Ave.
• 3:30 p.m.: “FREE” Movie at the Gem Theatre - Little Rascals
• 5:00 p.m. to finish: Demolition Derby - South Side of Lake Waggoner (Philip Volunteer Fire Department)

Sunday, August 10
• 7:00 a.m.: Breakfast with Knight of Columbus - Senior Citizen’s Center (Profits go to local charity)
• 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.: Spud Gittings Memorial Golf Tournament Shotgun Starts, 3 Person Scramble format at Lake Waggoner Golf Course
• Scotties Booster Club & Scottie Golf Team’s Golf Cart Drawing at the end of the Tournament

Updates and changes will be posted to the facebook page
Philip Chamber of Commerce

