Philip Livestock Annual Anniversary BBQ Sale
Wed, 07/30/2025 - 7:38am admin
Philip Livestock Market hosted their Special Anniversary yearling, and fall calf sale, along with their Anniversary BBQ feed, this past Tuesday. A great crowd was on hand and reputable cattle were consigned. All time records for cattle prices were set throughout the day. Cooler weather and a rain cloud came over Philip in the early afternoon and made for more reasonable working conditions to load out the top selling cattle. See a complete sale report on the back page of this issue.