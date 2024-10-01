Home / Pioneer Review / Philip Health Services recognized for outstanding Antibiotic Stewardship in SD
Courtesy photo

Philip Health Services recognized for outstanding Antibiotic Stewardship in SD

Wed, 01/10/2024 - 10:20am admin

The South Dakota Department of Health recently recognized Philip Health Services and Keegan Mason & Associates for outstanding Antibiotic Stewardship in South Dakota. Philip Health Services showcases excellence in implementing a community-wide program, reducing antibiotic resistance in their facility and community. Keegan Mason & Associates, led by Dr. James Keegan and Randee Mason, have been instrumental in statewide efforts, providing expertise and guidance to rural communities. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!

