Philip Health Services, Inc. celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week

National Radiologic Technology Week (NRTW) is celebrated annually to recognize the vital work of radiologic technologists across the nation. The celebration takes place each year during the week that includes November 8, to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on November 8, 1895. NRTW was created by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists in 1979.

Medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals work with some of the most innovative equipment in the medical field to help identify pathologies, plan and administer treatment and restore patient health. Radiologic Technologists specialize in breast imaging, computed tomography, cardiac-interventional procedures, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy and general diagnostic radiology.

The week-long celebration calls attention to the important role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient care and health care safety.

From National Day Calendar:

Radiology seems like modern medicine. However, the history of radiology goes back to 1895 when Wilhelm Roentgen took an x-ray of his wife. At that moment, he took the first x-ray in history. As a result of his discovery, Roentgen won the Nobel Prize in Physics. This advancement in medicine allowed for the diagnosis of fractures, broken bones, and other ailments of the skeleton.

Other types of radiology were not invented until many years later. It wasn’t until 1972 that Godfrey Hounsfield developed computed tomography or a CT scan. Real-time ultrasound machines made their way into the medical community in the late 1970s. Before this invention, women were unable to see their babies inside the womb. In 1977 Raymond Vahan Damadian invented a scanner for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). All of these inventions have been vital when it comes to diagnosing certain diseases.

Radiologic technicians are those who perform diagnostic imaging procedures. These caregivers operate state-of-the-art equipment. They play a crucial role when it comes to diagnosing a variety of diseases. Medical facilities in the United States employ 337,000 registered radiologic technologists. Radiologic Technologists earn their credentialing from the American Registry of the Radiologic Technologists.

Philip Health Services, Inc. currently staffs three full-time Radiology Department employees and one part-time employee; Mindy Smith, Director of Radiology, Samantha Huston, RT and Marla Guptill, RT and Kayla Eymer, RT.

The Radiology Department offers CT scans with their GE LightSpeed 64-slice scanner and feature a Shimadzu Radiology room.

PHSI also participates in outreach for various services as well, such as:

•Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center provides services every Tuesday (with Dr. Deuchene and Colleen Freeman)

•Black Hills Mobile US provides all ultrasound services twice a month

•Regional Health Heart & Vascular Institute sends an Echo Tech once a month