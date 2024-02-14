Philip Health Services facilities receive 2024 Customer Experience Awards

Philip Health Services is thrilled to announce that it has received the 2024 Customer Experience Awards from Pinnacle Quality Insight, an HCP company. This recognizes Scotchman Living Center and Silverleaf Assisted Living Center’s outstanding performance and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.

“As this award is based on customer feedback, it demonstrates the dedication that they have towards providing its customers with an exemplary experience while ensuring their clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers,” says Bud Meadows, HCP’s CEO.

Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that Scotchman Living Center and Silverleaf Assisted Living Center have consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.