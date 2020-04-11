Philip Hardware ushers in the giving season

Organizations and community members can benefit from more than just financial donations. And despite spring being known primarily as the season for “spring cleaning”, where people purge the old, outgrown and forgotten items, winter can be a great time to get rid of last year’s winter clothing and other items.

A winter clothing and gear exchange is up and running at Philip Hardware. Community members are encouraged to bring their gently used winter gear and drop it off in the donation box just inside the store’s front doors. Philip Hardware also encourages anyone in need of winter gear, to feel free to help themselves to the donation box.

Get The Family Involved

This can be a great way to involve children and pique their interest in regards to giving back. Bring out all the old items and have a fashion show. Explain to young children, who may be attached to the items, why that favorite coat or pair of gloves should be donated (too small, arms too long, etc) and how donating the item has the potential to bring someone just as much joy as they experienced. Make it a fun learning experience for your family. Explain the importance of giving, the purpose of donating and the potential it can bring to someone in need.