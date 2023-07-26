Philip Chamber Offering Eight New Events for Scotty Philip Days

Several new events are scheduled for Scotty Philip Days, August 11th, 12th, and 13th. "This year we are trying to find awesome new events geared towards engaging all demographics, from senior citizens to our young kids,” said Tricia Burns, one of the event organizers and Philip Chamber President.

Center Ave. Market will be Saturday, August 12th at 9:00 a.m., featuring a kickback to days of the flea market that will offer a little of everything for sale. People interested in having a table reserved to set up and sell their wares, vegetables, baked goods, or anything else please contact Andrea Aaberg at (605) 441-1826 as soon as possible.

Chalk The Way to Scotty Philip Days will be held on Friday, August 11th, all day. This will be a fantastic opportunity for kids and adults to use chalk to adorn the sidewalks of the business district and throughout the town. Those participating are asked to keep the artwork in tune with this year's "SUNSHINE AND TAN LINES BEACH THEME.”

If you do not have sidewalk chalk head to the library; they have some in bags ready to hand out.

Prizes will be handed out to the best artist. You are invited to take pictures and post them online using #philipsd to the Philip, Facebook page to be entered. "We are excited to make the town look festive with all the chalk drawings," says organizer Doreen Vetter. For additional information, call Doreen at (605) 859-2594.

Kids Tractor Pull will be on Saturday, August 12th with registration at 12:30 p.m., and the pull at 1:30 p.m. on Center Ave. This is for ages 4-12. Boys and girls will be using the provided RTC Peddle Pull tractors and pulls. Trophies will be given to the winners, by weight and distance of pull. First, second, & third places can move on to the state competition at the Corn Palace in Mitchell over Labor Day weekend. For additional information, please call Tiana Weber at (605) 441-0212.

Center Ave. Stage Talent Show will be Saturday, August 12th at 1:00 p.m. Offering a stage for anyone with a talent of any type that would like to perform. Judges will be on hand to offer prizes to those willing to perform. For additional information, call Tiana Weber at (605) 441-0212.

Watch for highlights of more new events next week.