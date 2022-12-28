Philip Chamber and local businesses giving out Christmas Gifting Spree “Philip Bucks” before Christmas weekend

Due to two winter storms, the second and third Holiday Gifting Spree cash giveaways, sponsored by the Philip Chamber of Commerce and local businesses were combined on Wednesday, December 21st. Severe weather with high winds, extreme cold, and snow forced the event to go remote and the drawing winners were contacted instead of having to be present to win. Over $3,000 was given away during the three-week event.

Philip Community Development Director, Doreen Vetter, Christmas promotion event coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce was forced to get creative during the last two Wednesday drawings with winter storms hitting hard on both of those days. “The blizzard on week two forced us to postpone the event until week three,” said Vetter. “The second round of storms hit during the third week’s drawing, and we had to get creative,” noted Vetter. “The weather made things interesting and challenging, and we were trying to be flexible and adapt to the issues that were presented to us. We appreciate the sponsors and everyone who participated in the event and look forward to the Christmas Gifting Spree next December and other events throughout the year.”

Second week’s winners were: $100 winners - Bailey Berry, Dena Barton, Kade VanDusseldorp, and Libby Penner. $200 Winner - Ian Moriarty. The weekly $250 winner was Curtis Bitting.

Third and final week’s winners were: $100 Winners - Gayle Rush, Bruce Boyd, Marie Radway, and Tom Finn. $200 Winner - Tamara Rumford. The weekly $250 winner for the last week was Jeff Gaskell.