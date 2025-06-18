Philip Bronc Match and Contractors Cup

The Philip Bronc Match and Contractor’s Cup held this past Saturday, June 14th, hosted 28 top saddle bronc cowboys vs. four top PRCA Contractors and their stock. The top Contractor was Muddy Creek ProRodeo. The four contractors included, Muddy Creek, Fettig, Korkow and Sutton, with all being PRCA quality contractors. Wilson’s Muddy Creek went home with the Contractor’s Cup Trophy. New Underwood cowboy, Easton West, came out on top with an 89 point ride in the final round that was made of the top 8 cowboys from Round 1. Ty Manke was second with an 86.5 ride and Lavern Borntreger was third on his re-ride horse scoring an 83.