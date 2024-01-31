Philip Area Health Foundation supports healthcare staff in Philip and Kadoka

The recently formed Philip Area Health Foundation (PAHF) has been the fortunate recipient of several cash gifts from donors since its inception in 2020. Those gifts have been accumulating interest, and the time has come to select projects that will receive those monies. “We are grateful to have received seed money from donors both locally and from those that have area ties but no longer live here. It takes time to see the return on investments, especially in the latest financial climate, but we are finally able to distribute gifts to some worthy recipients,” according to director Hamill.

A recent gift to Haakon County Prairie Transit was the beginning of things to come, and since then the Foundation’s board of directors has been working with health care facilities in the area to choose a few projects that fall into the scope of PAHF’s mission. That mission is to assist patients, providers or facilities in programs that elevate the current level of care.

One of the projects has been titled “The Scrub Club.” Working with the Human Relations departments of Philip Health Services and the Kadoka Care Center, a plan was developed to provide a set of professional nursing scrubs to newly onboarded staff in dietary and housekeeping departments, as well as CNAs. Eventually, the plan was opened to any staff member that department directors felt would benefit from a fresh set of professional scrubs.

“We want to see people feeling good about their workwear. Being comfortable and looking sharp can go a long way for an individual in the workplace, and it makes a positive impression on the people that they work with as well as the patient’s and their families,” stated Hamill.

Pictured are the first recipients of the scrubs at both Philip and Kadoka.