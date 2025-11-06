Philip Area Community Foundation looking to reach out even more

The Philip Area Community Foundation is strong as ever and is ready to help solidify and help fund projects that benefit people in the area.

If you are a not-for-profit organization in the Philip area that needs help with projects or know of a project that would benefit this area, the Philip Area Community Foundation (PACF) would like to visit with you. The 12-member board is open to fresh ideas that would make improvements in the community for all to enjoy. All it takes is a reason and filling out the easy application for review by the board. The PACF board will act on individual applications as they come in.

To be granted funds from PACF, there are some basic guidelines that need to be followed. The requesting organization or group must be a not-for-profit organization in the Philip area and the purpose of the project should fulfill a community need. The project preferably should involve tangible, measurable items or projects.

The Philip Area Community Foundation funds ongoing, well-established projects as well as projects designed to address existing community needs in innovative ways.

"We, the community, worked hard to get the foundation started. As a board member it's very gratifying to see the money used for local projects," said Jerry Kroetch. "No project may be too small or too large, to be considered for funds. But an application must be submitted to be considered.”

“We are very lucky as a community to have the Philip Area Community Foundation," said Ray Smith PACF Chairman. "It has been very successful in helping organizations throughout the area complete great projects totaling more than $114,000 over the past 8 years.

The foundation was created by a challenge from Demarus and Irv Nesheim as well as the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF). Nesheims would match $100,000, and SDCF would match $50,000 if the community could raise $100,000.

"At the end of our first meeting, the community had raised $125,000 and went on to raise a total of over $170,000," said Smith. "The Philip Area Community Foundation continues to raise funds and has grown the fund to over $480,000. So, if anyone is interested in donating to a successful foundation, this foundation would be a great option.”

Philip Area Community Foundation grants funded from 2016 to 2024 include Bad River Sportsman's Club - range targets and shed; Lake Waggoner Golf Course - Campground expansion; Haakon-Jackson County 4H Club - targets; Haakon County School District - music program; City of Philip - Christmas decorations and Scotty Philip historical marker; Philip Chamber of Commerce - baseball bleachers and Philip Community bleacher fund; Philip Garden Club - benches and tables; Haakon County Prairie Transportation - general construction funds and water line for bus barn; Philip Volunteer Fire Department - hot water pond handicap dock; Philip AARP - Philip welcome banners; Philip Community Betterment - park benches and lawn mower for Firehall Park; Milesville Commercial Club - paving blocks; Lake Waggoner Golf Course - pond liner; Masonic Cemetery Association - lot markers; American Legion - kitchen remodel; Philip Scottie Booster Club - tennis court lighting project; Haakon County Young Women - bathroom addition to Kiddie Park; and Milesville Community Hall - adding electricity to park.

"We're proud to invest in projects that strengthen our community from the ground up," said Dillon Kjerstad, Chairman of Philip Charities, the engine that powers the Philip Area Community Foundation. "This grant funding empowers local leaders and organizations to create lasting, positive change where it is needed most."

If you have questions concerning how this foundation could help with projects for non-profit organizations, please contact Community Development Director, Doreen Vetter, (605) 859-4636 or email - community@philipsd.us. You may also contact Ray Smith, PACF Chairman at First National Bank in Philip, or any Philip Area Community Foundation member.