Paint South Dakota in Philip

Philip Charity volunteers joined with city personnel to paint Dorothy Stickler’s house at the corner of W. Pine Street and West Avenue, Thursday and Friday, June 8-9.

Using hand scrapers, brushes, rollers and spray painters, the volunteers faced 100 degree weather to put on a coat of primer, then yellow paint for the main building and brown for the trim. They also painted the fence that runs around part of the house. The use of other equipment, such as ladders and scaffolding, was also donated.

When Dillon Kjerstad, Brit Miller and other volunteers heard that the residence had been approved for the Paint South Dakota project, the organizing of the paint days began. Through the project, paint was purchased locally. The project requires that the work be completed by June 24. The South Dakota Housing Development Authority requires photos sent to them concerning the local work on the project.

Across South Dakota, volunteers are picking up paint brushes and setting aside free time to help residents in their communities to maintain the value and livability of their homes. The groups, using primer and paint donated by SDHDA, are repainting homes whose owners are physically or financially unable to handle the project themselves.

Paint South Dakota is a statewide program that matches volunteers with homeowners who need assistance. Volunteer groups include churches, municipalities, community development organizations and service clubs.

"For homeowners, a new coat of paint means a great deal. It protects the house from weather, maintains its appearance and improves the quality of the neighborhood. However, this can be tough to do if you are disabled or on a fixed income," said Mark Lauseng, executive director of SDHDA. "Paint South Dakota is a great way for these residents to stay in their homes and remain independent. We applaud the volunteers who donate their time to help make sure this happens."

Groups choose projects that are single family, owner occupied dwellings that need exterior paint, and whose owners qualify. Lauseng said that Paint South Dakota is a small, but rewarding, program offered by SDHDA, because it helps build communities through cooperation, helps residents and maintains community pride.