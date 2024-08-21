O'Dea brings experience and service as a new agent for Crew Agency

From a stone's throw away from Canada to the family ranch east of Philip, Austin O'Dea and family have come back to Haakon County. Austin is a new agent for Crew Agency, LTD, southwest of Philip. Austin, his wife Shelby, and daughter Hallie were living in Medicine Lake, MT and made the move at the end of July.

Before joining Crew Agency, O'Dea was the owner of O'Dea Agency in Froid, MT, for over seven years. "I handled primarily crop insurance as well as farm, home, auto, commercial, and life policies," said O'Dea.

"I'm moving back down here from some big farming country," said O'Dea. "I have plenty of experience to step in here and be an immediate asset to Crew Agency and the farmers and ranchers they insure." O'Dea has maintained his South Dakota, Montana, and North Dakota insurance licenses.

According to O’Dea, he will be helping develop risk management strategies for existing customers with Crew Agency while also leaning on his roots and existing relationships from the area he grew up in to bring new customers to the agency.