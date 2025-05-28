New Look coming to Ginnys in June 2025

A hammer and nails are just a small part of what is happening at ginny's in Philip. An extensive remodeling project is in the works. "We are probably 80% complete," said Trisha Burns-Larson. "It's always the last 10-20% that takes the longest. It has not been possible to schedule all of the utility contractors into our ideal timeline."

The end result of the remodel will be a reverse layout of the original area. "We will have the seating in front and the employee workspace with some seating in the back," said Burns-Larson.

"We have very good, dependable and reliable employees," said Burns-Larson, "and there just wasn't enough workspace where it is now. The remodel will make more room and be more efficient, plus allowing us to be able to improve customer satisfaction."

The owners are hoping to be in the new space the first week of June. "However, there will be plenty of work to be done to the new seating and retail spaces well into June,” noted Trisha Burns-Larson.

As they remodel, their doors will still be open, and they are ready to serve you!