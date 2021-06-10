National Newpaper Week

As president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, I want to express the importance of free press and National Newspaper Week. This week marks the 81st annual event.

For centuries, newspapers have been an important industry all over the world. Even today, it is and, always has been, a vital source of information for our communities and a permanent repository of our community’s history. I am the third generation of my family in the newspaper business. I grew up watching my grandpa, Les and father, Don work with the papers for many years before I finally came to work for our operation in 2007. During my stint in the newspaper industry, I have seen many changes in the process of producing a newspaper, from shooting negatives in the darkroom, hand developing plates, to now going straight from computer to press ready plates. In my early years we were taking pictures with a 35mm camera and film, hoping the lighting was right and we got a quality picture. Now we have the fancy digital cameras of today that make it easier to get those great pictures of an event. As we look back over the many years, one thing is unchanged and has stood the test of time; fair, honest, and consistent coverage of our communities. Our commitment to covering local community events, school activities, and also serving as an independent watchdog to keep our local elected officials accountable, will never change.

With the ever changing technology in the world today, we too have had to evolve and adapt, but rest assured, we are still the same trusted source of news you have come to expect. Yes, we still put ink on paper, but we also utilize digital platforms to give you the best coverage we can provide. Using online platforms does have its downfalls. As I am writing this, Facebook and other online media platforms are currently down. I'm not sure why, whether it is a simple server issue or part of the whistleblower bomb shell report that just came out. Regardless of the reason, remember, with the tried and true newspaper, we are always available with the trusted info you need. It can’t be anonymous, edited, hidden, or deleted. We take pride in the fact that what we publish, is forever.

So, please continue to support newspapers as we strive to provide you with local news and protect your right to know for many years to come.