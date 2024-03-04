Monte Palecek retires from Scotchman Industries

Monte Palecek retired from Scotchman Ind on Friday, March 29th after 43 years of employment. Monte was originally hired in 1981 to be Scotchman’s cost accountant, but over the years he also took on numerous tasks such as setting up and maintaining labor tracking software, creating many, many spreadsheets and price lists, managing accounts receivable and collections, managing Scotchman Credit Corp, and maintaining GSA pricing to name a few.

For the past 43 years, Monte has been a vital component to Scotchman’s administrative team and helped keep everything running smoothly. He is one of those guys who can think outside the box – He’ s a problem solver, loves a challenge, and won’t give up until the issue is resolved. Monte’s positive attitude and pleasant personality, along with his vast company knowledge, problem solving skills, and Excel spreadsheet mastery will be greatly missed!

When asked about his retirement plans, Monte says “We have several cruises planned. There are also lots of projects around the house that I have been putting off, and we plan to attend quite a few more of our grandkids’ events.”

Brandon O’Dea (co-worker):

“Working with Monte over the last several years has been a great learning experience for me. He has a unique mind for problem solving and attention to detail. His ability to create and maintain spreadsheets is a skill that most people don't get to see, but most of us here at Scotchman benefit from them in some way! Enjoy your well-deserved retirement, and working on all of the projects that you have waiting for you!”

Karen Kroetch says, “Scotchman has been very fortunate that Monte chose to spend the last 43 years with the Company. We will miss him around the office – not only his friendly personality, but also his incredible Company knowledge and problem-solving skills. Monte, it has been a pleasure to work with you. We wish you the best in your well-earned retirement.”