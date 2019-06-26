Modern Woodmen fundraiser for Kaden Nieman a success

Submitted by Don Haynes

Modern Woodmen of America members in Philip recently helped raise money for Kaden Nieman with a special fundraising event on Tuesday, May 28.

The event, which included Walking Tacos and Free Will Donations., raised $4,092.00. This includes $1,000.00 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to help cover medical and travel expense.

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Don Haynes, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Haynes at 605-859-2778 or by email at Donald. W.Haynes@mwarep.org.

Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.

