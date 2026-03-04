Milesville Play Smashes Attendance Record

All three performances had the chairs filled and folks sitting on the benches down the sidewalls. Anticipating the sell-out, the cast quickly erected some “risers” to accommodate 2 more rows up in the air for visibility. Tickets sold were 106 on Friday, 132 on Saturday, and the Sunday matinee played to over 155 people. Everyone was inside the hall. Seats were already tightly together, but extra chairs were set up to fill the aisles. Some folks sitting in the front row soon became part of the play as they were called upon to be members of the jury. This show definitely brought the largest crowds in recent history. The weather was fantastic!

This delightful comedy/mystery/romance was written, directed, and produced by Dr. Jim Stangle, local Milesville veterinarian. The cast of 17 included the talent of Milesville regulars, Jodi Parsons, Tina Staben, Linda Stangle, Jim Stangle, Jade Berry, Brooke Bouman, Kailey Rae Sawvell, Connor Hovland, Mackenzie Hovland, and Kelton Quinn, as well as some first-timers or those we hadn’t seen in awhile: Jared Doud, Jim Harty, James Bouman, Theresa Gimbel, Tonya Berry, Dusti Berry, and Gayla Piroutek. Another important character was Herbie, a shrubs-man. Well-loved, Herbie, was an exotic Amazon plant, captured in a pot, but hoping to escape back to the rain forest.

In the end, three sneaky, slimy crooks were sent to jail (no more fishing trips for them), two gals got their guys, and Officer Manny Donut got to celebrate National Donut Day. Sister Nancy stayed awake long enough to see her three inmates, who actually were thieves, show remorse, and begin their lives on new, lawful paths. Lynn Fatuashun got rid of her tattoos and purple hair to start a beauty and brains shop with her boyfriend, Aaron. The judge finally got his gavel fixed, and Mary Kay got her jewelry back. Dr. McGillicuddy, with her questionable medical practices, still seems to have her medical license, and the weather man, Mr. Lucky Guestit, predicts weather, not knowing exactly when it might happen. Harry Hattrick is still wearing hats to hide his bald head, and girlfriend Sadie LaPlant doesn’t mind. Life continues for Lawyer Dumbaugh, the Bailiff and Judge Banditslayer. And…..everyone learned the game of Taboo©.