Menzel reminds event attendees to check school calendar for updates

The Haakon School District 27-1 board members met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 14. The meeting was held earlier than normal because of a scheduled junior high music program.

The following personnel action was approved: Colt Fitzgerald, Head Girls Basketball; Reed Johnson, Assistant Wrestling; Jana Jones, Head Boys Basketball; Ryan Jorgenson, Assistant Girls Basketball; Chandlier Sudbeck, Junior High Wrestling and Colt Terkildsen, Assistant Boys Basketball.

Coddy Gartner provided the maintenance report and informed the board that during the inspection performed by the Fire Marshal, it was discovered that the sprinkler system was inoperative. Gartner said that will be fixed as soon as possible. Gartner reported the completion of the light project in the Fine Arts building and that Tim Eisenbraun is still good to perform the teardown of the armory building. Gartner also stated that he is working on completing the installation of snow guard to keep the entrances and exits free of snow and ice.

Business Manager, Britni Ross, discussed an increase in the group insurance policy, an increase of 24%. Last year, Ross says the policy actually took a 14% decrease. Discussion was held on work that has been done to determine the most cost effective policy. Ross stated that employees can always choose to leave the group and seek outside plans, though they tend to be more expensive.

High School Principal, Mandie Menzel, stated that she was very glad the high school and junior high students were able to continue with their music programs. Menzel requested the board to assist her with informing athletic event attendees to refer to the school’s website for the correct game times, and not to rely primarily on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Menzel stated that currently, schools can go in and change the start time of games and events and it has caused confusion for many. Menzel stated that restrictions, changes, postponements and cancellations are posted to the Scottie Pride Facebook page and the school calendar as soon as she hears about them. Menzel also recommended that masks be carried in pockets or a vehicle to ensure entry to games where the facility or school may require one to be worn. Menzel reiterated that every effort is made to make that information available in those two locations.

Superintendent, Jeff Rieckman, stated the Milesville Christmas program has been cancelled due to illness. He notified the board of Governor Noem’s recent budget address and the 2.4% increase to education included in the budget. Rieckman stated the chatter among superintendents is positive. Rieckman stated that although Governor Noem recently signed an Executive Order postponing accreditations, that Haakon School District was already three quarters of the way through the process and decided to continue in order to complete it, rather than postpone it.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6p.m.