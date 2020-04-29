Meet Haakon County’s newest Library Director

by Chelsea Tobin

You may recognize Sara’s smiling face and be familiar with her positive attitude when visiting ginnys, the local coffee shop. Sara Van Dusseldorp is now Haakon County’s newest Library Director.

What are you most excited for in this position?

I truly feel honored to be able to serve the community in this position! I love helping others and have a huge heart for learning and growing others’ knowledge. What a great opportunity to be able to reach people within the community through my passion and love of books and education.

What do you plan to do to continue the programs Missy implemented?

Missy has done such an incredible job with all the programs the library offers. I plan to continue her programing and hope to grow the library outreach even more. Haakon County is so fortunate to have a library, and I want the community to see that the library is for everyone!

Do you have previous

administrative or librarian experience?

Yes, I do have previous experience in administration. I worked in an elementary school providing services in administration, computers, technology, intensified reading and math. I have also partnered with small businesses to assist in accounting needs, business growth, and event planning.

How will you be trained for the position? Will Missy assist in training?

I will be spending time shadowing Missy and learning as much as I can before she begins her new adventure. I am very fortunate to have our Library Board and Friends of the Library for support as I grow in my knowledge of this position. Also, there is training I will be attending for librarians yearly along with online webinars and other educational programs that are available.

What drew you to apply for the position?

I was drawn to apply for this position because of my love of learning and my love for this community. I believe that my skill set will be best utilized here at the Haakon County Library as I continue to grow on the foundation that has been set before me. I am excited to represent our community through our outreach programs and all that we offer within the walls of our library.