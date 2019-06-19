It was a great evening for a Matched Bronc Ride in Philip, Friday evening. A large crowd was on hand to watch some powerful horses try to rid the cowboys of their responsibility. A few cowboys witnessed a very short ride. The top eight cowboys in the first round of 25 riders advanced to the final round. Placing in the first round were: 1st place - (81) Travis Nelson, T 2nd place - (78) Jake Finley, Kaden Deal and Taygen Schuelke, T 5th place - (77) Tyler Corrington, and Wade Sundell, T 7th place - (76) Colt Gordon and Chet Smith.

In the short round (big money round) Chet Smith scored an 81 on Harry’s Girl, to take first place. Jake Finely rode Little Sicillia, to a score of 80 for second place.