Mallet visiting medical student

Philip Health Services, Inc., periodically hosts medical students striving for more personal and hands-on experiences.

Since April 17, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine student Teresa Mallett, Watertown, has been shadowing local doctors and other caregivers. Mallett is here until May 12.

Dr. Dave Holman is her primary mentor. “He’s a really good teacher. I enjoy working with him, with everybody,” said Mallett. “Any of them; if it is an interesting case they come get me.”

After taking a health science course at Watertown High School, she trained to be a certified nurse’s assistant. She enjoyed following the physicians and learning about medicine. She said her own interests led her to medicine, even though her mother is a pharmacy technician. Mallett earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of South Dakota with a major in psychology and a double minor in biology and chemistry. Once she graduates in May 2018 with her doctorate, she said she may go into family practice.

Mallet is studying for her Rural Family Medicine Clerkship. “It’s a rural health partnership. That is the point of the class. Philip is a nice community with an emergency room, clinic and hospital; and the family practitioners handle all that,” said Mallett.

Mallett fits in other activities than just work and studies. “There’s a lot of hills here when you go jogging,” she said. She also hikes, joins in group exercises, reads, and spoils her nieces and nephews when she visits them.

“The people really care about the community. You are not seen as a number, but as you are. That’s the great thing about a small town, right?” She continued, “I think it’s a beautiful community. I watch everybody as they wave and say hello. I can’t say enough about the people.”