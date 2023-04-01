Looking back: Year in Review Highlights of events from January - June 2022

January



Philip Livestock LLC reports a good first sale of the year with bred cattle higher and the weighup market steady to higher. Bred cattle averaged 1350/$12.19, weighups averaged 1423/$64.10, and bulls averaged 1760/$82.90.

Haakon County Commissioners met and elected Steve Daly as chairman and Lincoln Smith as vice chair.

The Philip Area Badlands Brawlers placed first at the Wolsey Dual and fourth at the Miller Tournament.

The Philip Scotties and Kadoka Kougars participated in the 54th annual Jones County Tournament.

On Wednesday, January 19th 4-H members from across the state attended the 4-H Capitol Day.



Feburary



Approximately 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, January 28, the railroad track bridge West of Philip collapsed with carloads of grain in them.

Haakon County commissioners accepted two resignations at their February 1 meeting. Kristin Martin, community health nurse secretary has resigned from her position and Otis Funk resigned from the Haakon County Highway Department.

Mitch Olney, a SDDOT snowplow operator in the Kadoka area who unexpectedly passed away last summer, was honored by family and crew members of the SDDOT recently by dedicating the plow belonging to him in his remembrance. This gesture by these individuals was fulfilled by a decal with the words ‘Olney On Ice’, placed on the former plow Olney regularly operated.

As the first woman in South Dakota to coach high school boys basketball, February 5, 2022 was a very special day for Jana Jones. She was presented with a “100 Wins” basketball by her team. In Philip, during the February 11 game with Hill City, the Scottie team acquired former Midland Viking red and white jerseys and warmups from games past and honored Head Coach Jana Jones during pre-game warmups and afterwards for a team picture. Several of the Viking’s gear were worn by fathers of this year’s team, who were also coached by Jones in Midland.

Lynn Riemer, aka “The Drug Lady”, gave dramatic presentations at the Philip schools, also to the community, teachers and the medical community. She is widely identified as an expert in Colorado having served for many years as the Chemist/Criminalist with the North Metro undercover Task Force. So, she knows what she is talking about. Riemer told us, whatever Colorado has there is coming here.



March



The Philip Area Brawlers finished the state tournament in 5th place as a team. They also placed 5th in the state dual.

Matt Donnelly (former PHS wrestling coach) was presented with a 25 year coaching award by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Levi and Crustal Neuharth and family of Hayes were honored March 1 by the South Dakota legislature as South Dakota’s 2021 Leopold Conservation Award recipients.

Kadoka Area High School Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor, Brandy Knutson, was recognized by Newscenter 1 for his nearly 30 years of helping his students prepare for life after school by teaching them “hands on” skills.

The Dakota Weslyan University Spring Tour held a concert stop in Philip on Monday, March 7. The Highlanders and the Weslyan Bells performed at the Philip School and the United Church. Philip High School graduates, Corbin Kramer and Jasmine Ferguson are members of the choir and the bell choir.

Philip hosted the 2022 Middle School Acalympics on March 16. It is a quiz bowl type competition. There were 72 students from 10 different schools competing.



April



The cast of Philip High School’s production of Doctor Jekyll, No Place to Hyde, has been working hard to prepare a comedy in two acts to be performed on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8.

Joe and Bobbi Woitte retire after nearly 30 years with John Deere and three owners of the dealership.

Local FFA and FCCLA chapters held their annual labor auction on Tuesday, April 5.

The Kadoka Press has been the official newspaper for the City of Kadoka, the Kadoka Area School District, and for Jackson County, along with some other smaller entities for many years. The newspaper has been forced to shut down due to the lack of available workforce. Due to the closure of the Kadoka Press newspaper, all of its subscribers will begin receiving the Pioneer Review with the April 21 issue. You will now see Kadoka area news along with county, city and school legal notices published within the pages of the Pioneer Review.

On April 22nd, Richard Stewart joined the growing club of 35+ Years Employment with Scotchman Industries.

The new Jackson County Highway Department facility provides ample space for repairs and maintenance on equipment used to clear roadways of snow and to maintain the county roads in seasonal weather.



May



In 2021, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recognized foster care families and signed a proclamation declaring May as “Foster Parent Appreciation Month.” Jamie (Schofield) Dolezal was recognized by the Helpline Center for her work as a foster parent by awarding her with a Volunteers Shine Bright certificate. Recently, Jamie welcomed her thirtieth foster child.

On May 1st Ignite Wellness Studio hosted a Spin-A-Thon benefit for the Brock Slovek family. Slovek was injured while working on a building, falling from the roof, about 20 feet from the ground. The fall caused a fracture in his neck which required surgery.

Haakon Jackson County 4-H hosted Progressive Agriculture Safety Day at the Kadoka Area school. Numerous volunteers presented on different aspects of safety.

Thursday morning, May 19, a vehicle crashed into the side of the Philip Health Services Clinic and Hospital. Due to a propane line being hit, the clinic and hospital patients were immediately evacuated.



June



Several area athletes brought home medals from the State Track Meet, held in Sioux Falls May 26-28.

After being diagnosed with Tracheobronchomalacia in January, Russ Sinky found out he is a candidate for Tracheobronchoplasty surgery in June at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. An account at the 1st National Bank in Midland was set up by Thrivent to help with expenses for the Sinkey Family.

Members of the Philip School Class of 1972 gathered for a trip back in time. There were 47 graduates that year, and 21 of them had entered Philip School together on the first day of First Grade, remaining close friends for all 12 years. Approximately 25 of the graduates still have family here after 50 years, with 15 of the graduates still living in the area.

Three severe storms in three days caused extensive damage and power outages in the area.

Kadoka’s Reunion Weekend kicked off with a PRCA rodeo performance, followed by a parade, children’s activities, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament and street dances throughout the weekend.