Locals provide masks for healthcare workers

Philip local, Terry Holman, was asked by her husband Dave, a Philip healthcare provider, to make masks for local healthcare workers. She was more than happy to and got to work with the help of her sister, Tammy, who provided over the phone coaching.

Holman posted a couple photos and a caption to her Facebook page, updating everyone on her progress. Local “seamstresses” banned together to get ahead of the possibility of mask requests due to COVID-19 and are sewing mask covers for anyone in need. The response was so incredible and interest grew and grew, not only from those interested in sewing masks themselves, but also those not familiar with sewing, who were interested in helping any way they can.

Due to the increased interest, both sisters came together to create a Facebook group called, “Sweing Many Mask Covers” to connect everyone wanting to play their part in local communities within South Dakota and across the United States. The about section of the Facebook group reads:

Sewing Many Mask Covers was created to meet the needs by sewing machine washable cotton mask covers for the medical grade personal protective equipment (PPE) while in severe short supply here in the Dakotas and across the United States! As we do so, we want to join forces with volunteers, whereever you live, to assist your health care and first responder communities!

We are completely a volunteer group! We connect individuals, facilities & organizations in need of mask covers during the PPE supply shortage with:

•those who sew,

•those who wish to volunteer as assistants to those who sew, (cutting fabric, pick up/drop off, etc.)

•those who wish to donate supplies

•those who wish to donate postage if covers need to be sent out of your area or state

The group encourages anyone to join and share the group with as many people as possible.

The instructions for a basic fabric mask are below:

Basic Fabric Mask with Ties and Bendable Nosepiece

Supplies & Instructions

•100% cotton fabric (prewash and dry)

•12”pipe cleaner

•¼” flat elastic, 1/8” or cording (options - see below)

1.Cut 2 Fabric 9”W x 7.5”H (can be same or two different color patterns)

Cut 2 Fabric Ties 1.5” x 40-42” long use iron to press like ½”bias tape or use bias tape

2.Right sides of fabric together – sew ¼”seam allowance both 9” sides (top & bottom of mask)

3.Turn right side out – Press – Top stich top and bottom

4. Add a second row of top stich on top side approx the width of presser foot away from first row. (This will be your casing for your pipe cleaner - bendable nosepiece)

5.Fold 12” pipe cleaner in half, fold raw ends up a bit and twist entire pipe cleaner tightly. (Insert into casing until it’s centered)

6.From top (nosepiece edge) – Pin 3 tucks on each side going in downward direction.

Tucks should be facing in same direction.

Side tucked edge should now measure approx. 3”-3.5” – be sure both sides are equal.

7. Sew along raw tuck edges – backstitching over each tuck for extra stability.

8.Attach ties (this will encase your tucked sides) Add second row of top stich along tuck sides and reinforce by backstitching at each corner. Press if desired

Options:

•If using a 3rd layer for extra filter (cotton, flannel, non-fusible interfacing) include it in step 2

•May omit wire pipe cleaner (an omit step 4)

•If using 4 separate 18”fabric ties or 2 piece elastic ear loops 7.5”-8”. (1/4” flat elastic use as is. 1/8” or elastic cording be sure to knot ends before sew in)

For step 2, pin those into place at corners on right side of fabric. Sew around all four sides leaving 2” opening to turn right side out. Press & top stich top edge. Continue with step 5 by pinning your pipe cleaner centered inside top of mask lined up next to the top stitch, sew around the three open sides. (Feel free to use your expertise in simplifying this step to insert your pipe cleaner if using 4 ties or elastic, or you may choose to omit the bendable nosepiece)

Proceed to step 6 tucks, and then sew around entire mask twice for extra stability in the corners.

Happy Sewing!

*Group Disclaimer: These masks are intended for personal and professional use during shortages of available PPE and are intended for reuse after laundering. Neither the materials nor design of these masks has been reviewed or approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.