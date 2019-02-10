Home / Pioneer Review / Local Modern Woodmen service project a success
Local Modern Woodmen service project a success

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 10:05am admin

Modern Woodmen of America members in Philip and Wall recently came together to purchase food for the local food bank.
The project, which took place on 9-11-19 at Philip and Wall, benefited the Country Cupboard Food Pantry.
“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” says Don Haynes, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Haynes at 605-859-2778/Donald.w.haynes@ mwarep.org.

