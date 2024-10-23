Home / Pioneer Review / Life flight training in Midland
Life flight training in Midland

Wed, 10/23/2024 - 2:27pm admin

Thursday, October 17th Black Hills lifeflight brought a medical transport helicopter to Midland, landing on Main Street between the school and West Central Electric outpost. The crew told of the proper approach to the helicopter for loading a patient and the many safety concerns dealing with the helicopter and crew. Kids were allowed to check out the helicopter along with the many adults present. Groups in attendance were Midland Fire and Ambulance, Haakon County Sheriffs Department and West Central Electric employees. The flight crew with local first responders did a patio load onto the helicopter.

