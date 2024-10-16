Large haul passes through Philip

Traffic was held up at the corner of Pine Street and Highway 73 on the morning of Thursday, October 10, 2024. Northwest Logistics Heavy Haul from Oklahoma City, OK was transporting two large boilers from Abilene, TX to a potash mine in Saskatchewan Canada. Each unit weighed just under 492,000 pounds which included the weight of the two semis attached to each load. Two trucks are attached to each boiler (one on the front and one on the back) for added power and traction. West Central Electric assisted with raising power lines as the units passed through. From Philip they went north on Highway 73 to Highway 34, then back onto Highway 73 at Howes to Highway 212. At Faith they turned west onto Highway 212 continuing to Belle Fourche where they went north on Highway 85.