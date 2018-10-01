Lady Scotties squeak by Tigers

The Philip Lady Scotties basketball team traveled to New Underwood, Jan. 4, to challenge the Lady Tigers.

“We are trying some new offensive and defensive strategies and it takes time and patience, but we are starting to feel more confident in our new roles on the court,” said Philip head coach Tayta West. “Trying something new can always be nerve racking, but the girls stayed focused and worked hard and it paid off for us last night.”

The Scotties varsity launched ahead in the first quarter. The second quarter, though, saw the Tigers surge back, tying the score for the first half.

The second half saw back and forth action, with Philip ending it ahead by two points. The final quarter experienced a lead by the Scotties that reached seven points by the closing buzzer.

The junior varsity also won their game, with a final score of 44-16.

The Lady Scotties travel to Kadoka, Tuesday, Jan. 9, to go face-to-face against the Lady Kougars, starting at 6:00 p.m. The team then goes to Wall, Monday Jan 15, to test themselves against the Lady Eagles, starting at 6:00 p.m.