Home / Pioneer Review / Lady Kougars advance to State B Tournament November 21-23

Lady Kougars advance to State B Tournament November 21-23

Wed, 11/20/2024 - 8:41am admin

Lady Kougars after the SoDak16 win against the Parkston Trojans. Back row (l to r): Coach Maggie Thompson, Madalyn Rock, Landyn Koehn, Jaiden Fauske, Kassidee Williams, Madisyn Nemecek, Shaylee Porch, Allison Roghair, Haylee Porch, Bradi Bachand, Charlee Richardson, Shelby Schofield, Millie Bauman, Coach Laurie Prichard. Front row: Alexa Fernandez, Breezy Amiotte, Karlee Block, Cara Schofield, Aubrey Webster, Makaylan Bonenberger, Bella Williams, Kaylee Eisenbraun. SoDak16 results can be found on page 6.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here