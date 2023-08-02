Kramer Named Rural Water Operations Specialist of the Year

The South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems (SDARWS) recently named John Kramer of the West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System as the Rural Operations Specialist of the Year during the organization’s Annual Technical Conference in Pierre. This award recognizes operations specialists of rural water systems across South Dakota for outstanding performance in operating a rural water system.

WR/LJ recently installed a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system. With John's knowledge and expertise, WR/LJ could handle all fixed-based radio base station and collector installations in-house; this saved the system over $200,000. John is a highly skilled operator with an emphasis on electrical and hydraulic knowledge. He is our go-to guy when work is needed on pumps, motors, VFDs, standby generators, SCADA, electrical disconnects, and new electrical connections. John holds Class II Water Distribution and Water Treatment certifications. He has a CDL and is an expert heavy equipment operator, proficient with trucks, loaders, and backhoes.

John recently retired from the National Guard after 20 years of service, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2013. He is an active member and volunteers at his local church, including time on the church council.