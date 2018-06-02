Keenie Word performs in Philip

Keenie Word was the feature artist at a free-will community concert at the United Church in Philip, Feb. 2.

Word is a 23-year-old singer/ songwriter from Nashville, Tenn, who has ties to the Belvidere and Hermosa areas. She has performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev. She has opened for many other big-name performers and groups, including Martina McBride, the Band Perry and Neal McCoy. Word has performed on an Armed Forces Entertainment Tour. She won the South Dakota Youth Talent contest when she was 13 years old. Last year, she partnered with Susie McEntire in their “Pamper Me” conference at the Black Hills Stock Show.

Adding a specific local connection to her Philip concert was her opening act, Philip High School alumni Marcus Martinez. He has been selected as an Emerging Artist by the Dahl Fine Arts Center. Martinez won the South Dakota Youth Talent contest when he was 17 years old. Among his songs was one he wrote, “Soul from Appalachia.”

Word’s opening songs were “Heaven Will Be Mine Someday,” “There’s only one thing that matters; God’s love” and “Angels Watching Over Me.” She wrote the song “Fear of Leaving.” Word and Martinez together sang “Sunday Driver” and “Amazing Grace.”

Then Word soloed “Love Don’t Care If I’ve Been Broken.” With three volunteers from the audience joining in on choreography, Word sang “He’s a Mighty Good Friend.”

Word delivered a mini-sermon, stating that she isn’t qualified, but sometimes she is the only representation of God that many people she meets see.

From her acoustics Hymns album recorded last year, Word sang “Stars in My Crown,” It’s Well with My Soul” and “More Like You.” She concluded with “I’ll Fly Away.”