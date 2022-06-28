Kadoka Reunion Weekend “Saluting Our Western Heritage”

The Kadoka All Class Reunion activities kicked off Thursday morning with the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo performance featuring rodeo clown Timber Tuckness at the Buffalo Stampede Arena. After the rodeo, the Sundogs performed, providing rodeo attendees with a mix of genres for dancing under the stars at the arena grounds. On Friday, area vendors set up for the Scavenger’s Journey in Belvidere and Kadoka through Sunday. Belvidere and Kadoka became part of the route for the journey in 2019.

This year, activities provided area children with drawing classes, free swimming at the city pool, goat roping, mechanical bull riding and bouncing inflatables on Main Street. The American Legion sponsored a horseshoe tournament in the city park. Penny’s Riverside Catering provided pork sandwiches for a fundraiser for the Kadoka Nursing Home. In spite of the rain, the cornhole tournament proceeded under the tent on Main Street. The Pearl Hotel offered coffee and iced tea through the weekend during the reunion celebration. The PRCA rodeo patrons enjoyed the rodeo events for the evening. The band, Drive By Night, provided entertainment and classmates danced under the tent on Main Street until closing time.

The parade on Saturday was led by parade grand marshals Baxter Hogan and

Carol Solon. Those families were recognized for the western heritage of their parents and grandparents before them as they celebrate their one-hundred-year-old ranches. The Kadoka High School classes of 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012 were a part of the parade festivities. The parade lineup included the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, the Naja Shriners in addition to some classic cars and a stagecoach team. The PRCA rodeo continued on Saturday with a ranch rodeo providing patrons with strong contenders in the afternoon. The party continued on Main Street with the KVFD and Kadoka Ambulance hosting Westbound, who provided music under the tent.