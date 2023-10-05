Kadoka Residents Encouraged To Attend Public Meeting—Poplar Street Project; JKEDC Receives Multiple Inquiries—$65,400 Available To Qualified Loan Applicants

The Jackson-Kadoka Economic Development Corporation (JKEDC) conducted its most recent monthly meeting on May 2 in the community room at the Gateway Apartments. The JKEDC conducts monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Gateway Apartments. Board Members attending the meeting included JoBeth Eisenbraun, Donna Enders, Patty Groven, Lonny Johnston, Rusty Olney and Eileen Stolley. Board Member Brian Hundertmark was unable to attend the meeting.

After the meeting was called to order, the Board Members reviewed, then approved the meeting agenda and meeting minutes from February 7, 2023. At this time, Olney reminded Board Members of the Kadoka annual spring cleanup. The City will waive fees for residents to properly dispose of rubble items during the month of May at the Kadoka Landfill. Household trash must be disposed of at the Kadoka Transfer Station where charges are based upon the weight of the refuse. Tires are subject to costs based upon the tire size before being deposited in the landfill. The meeting continued and Eisenbraun, JKEDC executive director, presented the financial reports for the operational and revolving loan accounts as of April 30, 2023.

The JKEDC uses the operational account for normal business expenditures in addition to paying vendors in conjunction with a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Kadoka and the JKEDC, adopted in December 2018. The Agreement addressed the city’s housing shortage in addition to improving the community’s curb appeal. The Agreement offers property owners who want to raze structures from their property two options. If a property owner chooses to relinquish the parcel, they should contact the JKEDC at www.growkadoka.com to initiate the process, which includes conveying a clear title of the property to the JKEDC. The JKEDC then contracts with the City of Kadoka or another contractor capable of excavating the site. Upon the sale of the property, the JKEDC remits payment(s) to the vendor(s) for their work. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation so the sale price of the property equals the amount of expenditures incurred to prepare the property for sale and not based upon current market conditions. This opportunity provides Kadoka residents and potential residents the opportunity to purchase reasonably priced lots that are building site ready. If a property owner decides to retain the parcel of property, they should contact the City of Kadoka at (605) 837-2229 to obtain further information. The estimate to raze a structure is dependent upon the square footage of the building and any complexities that may increase the removal costs.

The revolving loan account was developed after the JKEDC received a Rural Business Development Grant in 2012. Eisenbraun reported the revolving loan funds currently available to qualified borrowers totals approximately $65,400. These low interest rate loans serve to assist with the startup costs of a new business or provide financial opportunities for existing ones. Loan applications are reviewed and subjected to approval by an independent loan board of volunteers.

Eisenbraun reported that multiple individuals contacted her regarding the loans offered by the JKEDC. Board Members discussed the opportunity for the JKEDC to assist with financing opportunities for two new businesses and the expansion of another. Board Members expressed concerns regarding the availability of funding to assist in providing financial opportunities for multiple applicants. Enders expressed her sentiments and concerns in the event the JKEDC loaned a large portion of the funding available in the revolving loan account to only one applicant that it would impede funding for subsequent applicants. One potential applicant received funding from the revolving loan on two separate occasions in order to expand upon an existing business and timely remitted all payments until satisfying the obligation. Proverbially, Enders stated, “we [the JKEDC] shouldn’t put all of our eggs in one basket”. Eisenbraun commented that the loans work on a first come, first serve basis. The amount of the loan may be dependent upon the applicant’s debt to income ratio thus avoiding the possibility of overextending a business. The JKEDC website, www.growkadoka.com, provides a means to contact the JKEDC to obtain further information on the revolving loan application process.

Groven forwarded a letter she received to Olney regarding a program sponsored by the Western South Dakota Community Action Agency, a “private, nonprofit, antipoverty corporation” located in Rapid City. The Community Assistance Program (CAP) in Kadoka, provides “services to low-income South Dakotans.” Groven explained that the CAP office apparently considered relocating its office to Philip but then expressed its preference to continue with operations of the local CAP office located on the eastern side of the Jackson County Library.

Eisenbraun informed the Board that Vision Source Specialists (VSS) of Rapid City continues to search for a retail space to operate a satellite clinic in Kadoka. Previously, VSS operated a satellite clinic in the Philip Clinic; however, Philip Health Services did not renew its contractual agreement with VSS as the medical facility planned to expand and needed the space. The satellite clinic would be open one day per week to provide serve area residents in lieu of driving to Rapid City for optometry appointments.

Next, Stolley reported the City of Kadoka “set a date” for a public meeting regarding a major infrastructure project for Poplar Street, a main thorough fare from state Highway 73 to Main Street. The special meeting gives “members of the community and those residing in areas directly impacted by the major infrastructure” the opportunity to attend the meeting, review the plans and ask questions. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Jeff McCormick, an engineering associate with Schmucker, Paul, Nohr and Associates (SP&N), of Mitchell, will present the plans during the special meeting and answer questions from the public relating to the project. Olney commented, “they must not be shooting for [completion] this year”. Stolley, who is also a City Council Member, commented the public meeting most likely will be followed with the City placing advertisements for bids for the major project. The start of the project would be dependent upon the contractor’s schedule, the availability of materials and weather conditions. The project may begin this year, but it will take until next calendar year to complete all phases of the project. When questioned about details of the project such as plans to install a side walk or develop an on-street parking lane, Stolley would not answer any questions regarding the project, stating “all of this will be explained by the engineers at the May 15 meeting” and that the City planned to mail letters to residents that will be affected by the project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Olney indicated the JKEDC should place an advertisement in the Pioneer Review for the “cleanup month of May.” The next JKEDC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the community room at the Gateway Apartments. The public is encouraged and invited to attend the meetings.