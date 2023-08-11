Kadoka Elementary School honored as National ESEA Distinguished School

Two South Dakota schools have been recognized as National ESEA Distinguished Schools. Kadoka Elementary School and Longfellow Elementary School (Mitchell) were identified for their exceptional student performance and academic growth.

The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) runs the recognition program. NAESPA honors schools that have a poverty rate of at least 35 percent and demonstrate exceptional overall student performance in academics, close the achievement gap between student groups, or demonstrate excellence in serving special populations of students.

Kadoka Elementary is a K-5 school with 115 students. Longfellow Elementary has 314 K-5 students. Both schools earned the recognition based on several factors, including state assessment results and attendance rates that are among the highest compared to school districts with similar numbers of students from low-income households.

“This recognition is well deserved,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “These schools have dedicated educators and students who put in the work to achieve. Add to that parents and communities that support them, and you have a recipe for success. We’re pleased to see their hard work rewarded.”

Representatives of the schools will be honored at the National ESEA Conference Feb. 7-10, 2024, in Portland, Ore.