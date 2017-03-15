Job fair & business expo, March 28

The Badlands Bad River Regional Economic Development Partnership (BBR) is sponsoring its second annual job fair and business exposition, Tuesday, March 28.

From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Philip High School fine arts building, people will gather to network with potential employees, employers, students and customers. Many businesses, organizations and learning centers have registered to man booths during the fair. Some organizations are also sponsors of the event.

The Philip Chamber of Commerce will provide a pancake and sausage meal, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., for the sponsors and visitors. As Brit Miller, chamber president, said, the chamber supports the region’s current and future employers.

Cheyenne McGriff, president of the BBR, said this is not an ordinary job fair. “Based on survey results from the 2016 BBR Regional Job Fair, the planning team decided to make a few changes. They added a business expo to it. Even if businesses are not currently hiring, they can use the business expo to share how their business affects the region,” said McGriff.

Resource providers will use the 2017 event to connect with job seekers, entrepreneurs and current businesses. These resource providers include United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity, South Dakota State University Extension Community Vitality and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Sponsoring businesses, organizations and educational institutions are still being added to the list. So far they include the cities of Wall and Philip, Philip Health Services, West River Electric Association, Ravellette Publications, First National Bank/First National Agency, Corner Pantry/ A&W Restaurant, SDSU Extension, South Dakota Community Foundation and Chadron State College. Other participating businesses and organizations include South Dakota National Guard, Wall Drug Store, Scotchman Industries, Badlands National Park, Cedar Pass Lodge, Grossenburg Implement, Mari’s Long Lasting Lips/LaDona’s Liptastic Colors, Lake Area Technical Institute, Western Dakota Tech, Black Hills State University and SDSU.

High school students from Wall and Philip will attend the job fair from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m, but the event is open to everyone in the region, not just students.

“We encourage you to come out to support the businesses in our region, encourage the youth to see that prospects abound with furthering their education, and consider the employment opportunities our region has now, along with future employment potential,” said Mary Burnett.

“Events like this take many people and businesses to pull off. Shop local. Eat local. Be local. And, by that, we mean to work together within the Badlands Bad River Region to utilize our capabilities to make the region prosper,” said Burnett.