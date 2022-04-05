Jerry and Karen Kroetch Donate Land for Residental Housing Development

The Philip community has struggled with a shortage of housing for years. This is evident when visiting with local business owners as they have difficulty filling positions due to the potential employee not being able to find housing. One of those businesses owners is Jerry and Karen Kroetch. The Kroetches were very instrumental during the community’s first housing study completed in 2014 and have continued to work strenuously to assist with the community’s housing needs.

The Kroetches, acting on behalf of Kroetch Properties LLC, recently saw an opportunity to help the Philip community even further with this effort. They have graciously donated the Vivian Hansen Subdivision (also known as Hansen Trailer Court) which includes 10.863 acres of land to the City of Philp for the exclusive use of residential housing. This type of gift is one that will keep on giving to the community as it will allow the city to expand the city limits and increase the property tax base.

Outgoing Mayor Michael Vetter expressed, "Jerry and Karen are longtime advocates for the City of Philip. They continually give of their time and resources to make our community better. This generous gift is another example of their commitment to the future of Philip. Suitable building lots are desperately needed in town, and their donation fills that void. We sincerely appreciate this opportunity, and will do our best to make their vision a reality."

Incoming Mayor Brit Miller stated, “This is a great opportunity for the community to grow and expand to fulfill our community’s housing needs. The Kroetches have gifted us a great opportunity, and the entire community needs to be thankful for that. The city will begin the process to develop this land very soon, and look forward to new residential development in the City of Philip.”

According to City Administrator Brittany Smith, the tentative plans for this land donation include an environmental study and annexation then platting it into eleven to twenty residential lots with water and sewer infrastructure. The infrastructure investment is dependent on funding, but she is hopeful House Bill 1033 will provide assistance. She is very humbled by Kroetch’s generosity and excited for the future of Philip.