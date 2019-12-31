Investing in Rural Life thankful for generosity

The Investing in Rural Life campaign has reinforced the belief of many that our rural community is one of the most generous, committed, and community-oriented places you can find.

An ambitious campaign was undertaken just over a year ago to remodel and expand the current nursing home facility. This new facility would contain a much-needed Memory Care unit. Campaign volunteers, hospital board, and administration are very pleased to be able to announce that the effort to raise local dollars has been a very successful component of the overall funding plan.

Through generous gift giving and ongoing pledge commitments, the campaign rallied in the last 3 months to bring the total amount raised to over 2 million dollars. “Every gift is a gift of the heart, and an expression of continued support for health care in our rural area,” stated Vonda Hamill, Campaign Director. “People that live here or were raised here understand the valuable service that our nursing home provides for families in this area and they want it to continue to thrive.”

The campaign was very fortunate to have the support of Ervin and DeMaris Nesheim from its onset. DeMaris pledged the proceeds from a sale of property she owned in Arizona to the campaign efforts. That sale was recently completed and a large gift was realized.

In her comments, DeMaris remarked, “I was blessed with wonderful parents. The small country church and community of Hilland were such an important part of growing up for me. I am thankful for my high school years in a town that cared so much for its youth and gave me the opportunity to continue my education. God has chosen to bless me, as well as giving me the responsibility to share those blessings. Giving God’s gifts is a joy to me.” In giving this gift DeMaris has chosen to name the Memory Care wing of the facility in remembrance of Kris and Evelyn Paulson and their family. The Paulson family is no stranger to the heartache of Alzheimer’s disease. DeMaris’s sister Dorothy Kay Paulson Newman and her brother Gordon Paulson both suffered from this illness.

Jeremy Schultes, CEO Philip Health Services, said “We are pleased with the kindness and generosity area residents have shown. Community spirit is alive and well in the communities we serve and we are happy with the capital campaign response.”

The Philip Health Services Board of Directors determined it necessary to redesign and/or value engineer aspects of the project to reduce project cost. Don Burns, PHS Board Chair stated, “Initial bids received this summer were over budget and the board felt it was necessary to re-engineer certain aspects of the building to reduce cost. If costs are less than budgeted, when the project is re-bid, we can add items removed from the original project as funding allows.” Those design changes are currently being reviewed by USDA/Rural Development and the project is planned for construction bidding in January, with ground breaking tentatively scheduled in the spring.