Husband and wife team retire after a combined commitment of 92 years at Scotchman Industries

Scotchman Industries hosted a retirement party for Karen and Jerry Kroetch on Wednesday, February 12th, in celebration of their long time commitment to the company that was started by Jerry's father, Art Kroetch. A large number of community members and family members attended the open house that was held at Scotchman Industries.

Jerry Kroetch

Scotchman Industries would like to congratulate Jerry Kroetch on his remarkable 47-year career with the company. As the youngest son of Scotchman founder Art Kroetch, Jerry began working part-time at Scotchman while still in high school. After graduating in 1976, Jerry briefly left to explore the world, taking on various jobs before returning to Scotchman on November 7, 1977.

Jerry’s career at Scotchman spanned many departments, beginning in welding before moving through various positions, including the tool crib department, tool sharpening area, and parts room. In May 1980, he was promoted to night foreman, and when the night shift was discontinued in 1982, he transitioned to the day shift.

In 1986, Jerry moved into the customer service department, where he assisted with technical inquiries and orders. His leadership journey continued in 1988 when he became Sales Manager. In 2001, after the retirement of Jerry Carley, Jerry took on the role of President of Scotchman Industries, overseeing daily operations and guiding the company through important transitions.

Known for his direct approach, Jerry’s leadership was as impactful as his personality. He became a familiar presence throughout the office and factory, always taking time to walk through the building, greet employees, and challenge them to flip quarters with him. His morning routine was never complete without a stop by the coffee pot to share a quick chat with staff.

As he steps into retirement, Jerry leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership that shaped Scotchman Industries. His contributions, not just to the company’s growth but also to the culture and camaraderie among employees, will be greatly missed.

Thank you, Jerry, for 47 years of dedication, leadership, and friendship. Enjoy your retirement—you’ve earned it!

Karen Kroetch

Scotchman Industries is proud to honor Karen Kroetch as she celebrates an incredible milestone: 45 years of service with the company. Karen began her journey with Scotchman on February 18, 1980, starting in the accounts payable department. Over the years, her dedication and hard work propelled her through various roles, including General Ledger staff accounting, Personnel, Accounting Manager, and ultimately, Vice President of Finance in 1998.

Karen's impressive career journey is marked not only by her professional accomplishments but also by her commitment to continued learning. Between 1992 and 1999, she completed her Bachelor’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting while attending night classes – a testament to her resilience and determination.

As Vice President of Finance, Karen became an integral part of the company, overseeing day-to-day financial operations while also contributing to other aspects of company culture. Her influence was felt far beyond finances, as she played a key role in organizing Christmas parties, employee meals, retirement celebrations, and Scotchman representative meetings. Karen’s work extended beyond regular hours, as she would often dedicate her weekends and time at home to ensure everything was running smoothly.

Karen’s work ethic and attention to detail made her a cornerstone of Scotchman’s success. She was instrumental in the company’s growth through significant changes, including the transition from paper to email, the introduction of credit card systems, and the evolution of phone and internet services. Throughout it all, she remained a constant, dependable leader who earned the respect of her colleagues and played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future.

Her retirement on February 19, 2025, will leave big shoes to fill. Her vast knowledge of Scotchman Industries, combined with her compassion and empathy for both the company and its employees, has left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with.

Karen, thank you for your unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and the countless ways you contributed to the success of Scotchman Industries. Your influence will continue to be felt for many years to come. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!