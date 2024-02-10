Hospital outside building project moving along nicely

The Philip Health Services outside building project is coming along nicely, noted Maureen Caldwell, Phiilp Health Services CEO. “We needed to repair the outside structure due to the summer storm we had two years ago,” said Caldwell. “We also are using the update to blend the main hospital building with the new Scotchman Living Center’s pleasant look.”

Contractor Mac Construction of Rapid City is the contractor. “The work is progressing nicely and we are more than half done,” said Caldwell. “The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.”