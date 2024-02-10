Home / Pioneer Review / Hospital outside building project moving along nicely

Hospital outside building project moving along nicely

Wed, 10/02/2024 - 8:32am admin

The Philip Health Services outside building project is coming along nicely, noted Maureen Caldwell, Phiilp Health Services CEO. “We needed to repair the outside structure due to the summer storm we had two years ago,” said Caldwell. “We also are using the update to blend the main hospital building with the new Scotchman Living Center’s pleasant look.”
Contractor Mac Construction of Rapid City is the contractor. “The work is progressing nicely and we are more than half done,” said Caldwell. “The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.”

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here