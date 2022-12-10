Holman Acres Second Annual Pumpkin Fest

The Holman family and friends were blessed with beautiful weather last Friday and Saturday for their annual pumpkin fest. Many families took advantage of this wonderful family event. Someone said it was a great place to take grandkids. The Holmans thought up every possible event for a wonderful family time. A favorite was the basketball shoot for all ages. Kennedy Implement provided a feed wagon with a funnel bottom and side chute. Moses Lumber provided the lumber for the carpenters, who attached three different levels of basketball hoops, and a feed bunk style return chute for the balls. Here is a partial list of other activities: Hay Rides; Scavenger Hunt Spook House: Kids’ Crafts; Mini Kitchen and Sandbox; Bowling; Putt-putt Golf; Growth Chart Photo Op; Horses; Goats; Hammock Hang-out; Cornhole Challenge; Basketball Shoot; and more.

Around 15 vendors had a wide-array of items on display. Pumpkins and gourds of all sizes were for sale, as well as baked items, T-shirts, food and drinks. Put this on your calendar for next year. Fun for all ages!