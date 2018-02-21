Haynes earns awards

Don Haynes, Modern Woodmen of America Fraternal Financial insurance agent has earned three company awards for the company’s fiscal year 2017, January through December.

He is the 2017 Agent of the Year in the Mason District. For the year, he has beaten out other district agents by creating over 82,073 in issued annual premiums. For those knowledgable of the insurance field, this was created through 149 applications resulting in an 8,310,000 volume.

Haynes has also earned his company’s regional Financial Representative of the Year title. This is the third year Haynes has earned this coveted eagle trophy. The first two times were for the years 2014 and 2015. Qualifications to receiving this award are based off new sales in that year in that region. The Lonnie I. Tulsch Region – named after a legendary agent – covers western South Dakota and western North Dakota.

These two awards are more than just notable. Haynes, though, is most proud of taking second-in-the-nation among Modern Woodmen of America General Insurance Agency subsidiary leaders. This honor is acknowledged in his company’s national magazine, “Trailblazer.”

These three awards are even more noteworthy when one considers the quality of the local competition stacked against Haynes. Three agents in his district placed in the top 20 subsidiary leaders in the nation.

Haynes was presented with the first two awards and the third was announced during an awards banquet, Feb. 10.

“It is not the awards that I work for, it is the people,” said Haynes. “My work is for the clients, and the other people, in the community and region.”

Haynes cannot rest on what he has done in the past. “Every year it starts all over again,” said Haynes.