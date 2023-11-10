Haakon School District School Board earns highest honor for board work

The Haakon School District School Board earned the highest honor for their board work during the 2022-23 school year.

The Haakon School District School Board earned a Gold Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and honors the work of school boards who strived to enhance their knowledge base for effectively serving students.

By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the previous school year. To earn the Gold Level award, the Haakon School District School Board accumulated 500 or more ALL points.

“The Haakon School District School Board put in a tremendous effort during the 2022-23 school year to achieve the Gold level ALL award and we’re thrilled to honor them for their dedication,” ASBSD Executive Director Dr. Douglas R. Wermedal said.

“The board’s efforts will undoubtedly benefit the district’s students, staff and community.”

The Haakon School District School Board received their ALL plaque in September.

In the seventh year of the program, 90 public school boards – the second most in the history of the program – earned an ALL award.

“Congratulations to the school boards who earned this distinction and thank you for your commitment to enhancing public education locally and statewide,” Wermedal said.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 148 schools they govern and the students they serve.