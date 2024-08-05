Haakon County voter statistics:

In the coming weeks, the Pioneer Review will publish a number of stories and interesting articles concerning the upcoming elections, focusing on the June primary. Haakon County Auditor Stacy Pinney compiled and supplied the Pioneer Review with some past election statistics. This year, 2024, Haakon County has the highest number of registered voters since 2018 and has 44 more registered voters than November of 2022. Please get out and vote on Tuesday, June 4th.