Haakon County Conservation District 2019 awards banquet

The Haakon County Conservation District (HCCD) held their 2019 Award Banquet on Wednesday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at the Bad River Senior Center in Philip.

HCCD Chairman TJ Gabriel opened the evening with greetings and introductions of the different district members. The group enjoyed a meal provided by Dusti Berry and Ian Moriarty.

The guest speaker of the night was Ryan Beer, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Rangeland Management Specialist who provided a presentation called “Beyond Soil Health: Are Cover Crops Economical?”

The presentation was followed by the award presentation given by Gabriel. Nina Pekron was first honored, but was not present to accept her award for 30 years of service. Other award recipients included:

•Tim and Denise Nelson - Natural Resource Management Award

•Brian Hostutler and family - Farmstead Award

•Burjes and Truett Fitch and families - Shelterbelt Award

•Elke Baxter - Green Yard Award

•Jennifer Jones - Friend of Conservation Award